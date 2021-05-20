RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Taaooma and fiance Abula excitedly speak about their relationship on Pulse's Fun Facts

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Taaooma and her bae were guests on Pulse's 'Fun Facts'.'

Instagram comedian Taaooma and her partner Abula [BellaNaija]

Nigerian Instagram comedian Taaooma and her partner Abula were guests at Pulse's 'Fun Facts' where they got to share some interesting and funny facts about themselves.

Recommended articles

First, they were asked about the sweetest thing they've done for each other.

Abula said; "She saying yes to me."

The couple couldn't stop fawning while they spoke on their relationship and how it started.

For Taaooma, she knew Abula was the one for her after she noticed how dedicated he was towards her career growth.

Instagram comedian Taaooma [PULSE]
Instagram comedian Taaooma [PULSE] Pulse Nigeria

"When I asked her out, I knew I wasn't ready to go anywhere," Abula said.

The couple said stardom hasn't affected their relationship.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Blogger turns himself in to police after leaking Adu Safowaa and naked inmates video

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!