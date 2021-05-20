Taaooma and fiance Abula excitedly speak about their relationship on Pulse's Fun Facts
Taaooma and her bae were guests on Pulse's 'Fun Facts'.'
First, they were asked about the sweetest thing they've done for each other.
Abula said; "She saying yes to me."
The couple couldn't stop fawning while they spoke on their relationship and how it started.
For Taaooma, she knew Abula was the one for her after she noticed how dedicated he was towards her career growth.
"When I asked her out, I knew I wasn't ready to go anywhere," Abula said.
The couple said stardom hasn't affected their relationship.
