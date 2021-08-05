The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, while educating folks about placing value on important things and those that aren't important.

"I Love time. You know why? Because time places a value on everything you have or do, whether it is good or bad, right or wrong. Let me begin with the Almighty... BLACKBERRY PASSPORT," he wrote.

"You and I thought it was the best of phones, such that no other can be better. Lots of relationships and even marriages broke because of this phone. I had to borrow money to buy it just to belong. But just yesterday I saw it lying helplessly and uselessly in one of my wardrobes untouched and unused for years."

"What am I trying to say....those things you value so much and even dying for, is it really worth it? What will be the value in 5 or10 years' time? Some stole, killed and fornicated and even lost their virginity just to have a BLACKBERRY phone."

He went on write about how the trending phone at that time was made into several movies and even had words coined out of it.

"You can imagine how it trended so much a movie was named after it...BlackBerry Babes.....Remember ..Pinging girls...so who is using the word PING now.? All these were the language of blackberry phone users and now no one will even buy it for free...yes for free," he added.

"Now some have stolen to buy the latest Rolls Royce and end up in an American cage. Even their friends are denying them and have refused to accept free visas to America. What a life That latest thing you have now will soon be the oldest thing. Yes, time says so."

"In 1999 a friend of mine once said and I quote... "you see this latest cars people are driving now, it will be the old model of my cars"...end of quote. I pondered over those words for many years until time told me what they meant. Whatever you do today keep your hands clean... if it's not for Jesus, it's not worth dying for."

Madu is a renowned Nollywood actor, director, model, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Famous for playing the role of a hitman, the University of Maiduguri graduate joined Nollywood in 1998.