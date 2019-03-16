By the time rescue activities were concluded, 20 people were unfortunately confirmed dead while the Lagos State Government shared that there were 45 survivors some of whom include children.

Today on Instagram, Swizz Beatz put up a post to make known that he shares in the grief.

"Sending love and blessings to the families , children & teachers in #nigeria #Lagos," he says over the reflection of a memorial candle.

Hours before this, he mourned 49 deaths recorded after an unprovoked attack on Friday at two mosques in New Zealand. One of the worship centers is identified as Al Noor mosque located in central Christchurch.

The main suspect in the assault has been identified as a 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, who has been arrested and charged with murder.

His arraignment in court is expected to appear the following day of the incident.