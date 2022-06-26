RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sunny Ade fathered me, but I can't access him, woman laments

The woman said her quest to meet her biological father is not motivated by financial benefits.

King Sunny Ade.

A woman who identified herself as Elizabeth Temitope Ayeni, has claimed that she was fathered by the Nigerian Juju singer, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye MFR, popularly known by his stage name, King Sunny Ade.

This was revealed in an interview with The Punch, where she said her mother confessed to her three years ago after misleading her about her biological father for years.

Ayeni said she became inquisitive after a prophet told her about a secret her mother was hiding from her.

According to the woman, she sought the intervention of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) when all efforts to meet the music maestro failed to yield positive result, adding that the NHRC also tried in futility.

Ayeni, however, said she only intends to establish a paternal relationship with Sunny Ade and not interested in any financial benefits.

She said, “In 2019, a pastor told me to ask my mother to reveal a secret to me. First, I didn’t take it seriously until my husband told me to. So I called my mother and she confessed to me.

“My mother said the man I had always known as my father, isn’t my biological father. She said my biological father is Niyi and he is from Ondo state. When I asked who Niyi is, she said Sunny Ade the singer.

“My mother said it all began when she was still living with her father. Then, her father wanted to marry her off to an aged man but she refused because she had met Sunny Ade earlier and was two months pregnant for him.

“She said she eventually got married to the aged man since she couldn’t get in touch with Sunny Ade anymore. After getting married, my mother said she went in search of Sunny Ade but couldn’t find him.

“She went back to her parent’s place after the search and delivered me there. So, when I was two-year-old my mother left me with my grandma and remarried. Since the confession, I have been searching for Sunny Ade.

“I also went to a festival where he performed but couldn’t get through to him. Every effort to meet with him has been fruitless so I went to NHRC for help.

“NHRC has also taken two letters and photographs to him but to no avail. All I want is to know my background not because Sunny Ade is wealthy.”

Sunny Ade remains one of the most iconic artists Nigeria ever produced.

