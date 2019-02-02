The important ritual coincided with Nicole's birthday who shared the pictures from the family event on her Instagram.

It is the best day ever according to the mum who is still feeling "snacky" having turned 31.

"Today is my birthday. Today was Soso’s baptism into the Faith. Today is the Best Day Ever," Nicole writes with motherly glee. Later she posted a more intimate picture of herself, husband and the newest family member.

We recall the totally new experience Naeto C explained when he was holding his daughter Naeso shortly after she was born in last November. On his IG, he remembers the birth of the child as an engaging encounter, one that made him fall in love again.

"My 2nd daughter Naeso is finally here and I can’t stop looking at her...I’m in love again," the rapper shares.

So much love in Naeto C's heart has encouraged him to give back to the society. On December 23, 2018, at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos, he launched SuperFest, a platform seeking to discover talents and groom them.

The event reportedly inspired support from fellow rappers Falz, M.I, Show Dem Camp who performed alongside others.