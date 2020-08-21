Now, Shatta Wale and Bisa Kdei can’t brag from their swimming pools anymore because Stonebwoy is giving them a hot chase.

In his new Snapchat story, he revealed a customised swimming pool with his signature “1GAD” embossed in the middle.

In addition, he showed off a 2020 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamics he recently acquired.

He further stated that his enemies should think about themselves and leave him alone because he is doing well for himself.

“Don’t think about me; think about yourself, my brother. We are all working. Thank you, one love,” he said in the video.

Watch Stonebwoy as he shows off his new swimming pool and Range Rover below.