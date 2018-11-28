Stephanie Coker shares cute photos on Instagram as she turns 30

news

Stephanie Coker turns 30 today Wednesday, November 28, 2018, and she shared some cute photos on her Instagram page to mark the special day.

The media personality and screen diva took to her Instagram page where she posted some cute photos which will definitely blow the minds of her followers and fans.

"Extremely grateful to God for another year, everything and everyone in my life - been blessed with so much love! 20’s it’s been real real ‍♀ ‍♀... This new era is going to be nothing short of epic! Toasting to thirty and the journey ahead ❤," she captioned one of the photos.

Happy birthday to Stephanie Coker as she joins the 30s gang from all of us at PULSE. Stephanie Coker has a lot to be thankful for in 2018 as her husband, Olumide Aderinokun clenched the ticket to run for the house of representative for next year's general elections.

Stephanie Coker husband clinches PDP’s ticket for house of representative

At the last party primaries held across the country, Stephanie Coker's husband, Olumide Aderinokun clinched the ticket to run for the house of representative seat in Ogun state.

Olumide Aderinokun will be representing Abeokuta north, Obafemi-Owode and Odeda federal constituency in the forthcoming elections. The businessman took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 4, 2018, where he shared the good news.

"To God we owe all the glory Thank you to everyone, my wife, family & friends for the support. I am pleased to announce that I am PDP’s elected candidate for the post of House of Representatives, Abeokuta north, Obafemi-Owode, and Odeda federal constituency. Okuta ti omole ko si ile ni o wa paada di igun ile. Ogun state let’s go! Vote DOA! ," he wrote.