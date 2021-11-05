RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stephanie Coker says Ikoyi building collaspe shows how haphazardly living conditions are in Nigeria

The actress says there needs to be more value placed on the human lives in Nigeria.

Nigerian media personality Stephanie Coker [Instagram/StephanieCoker]

Nigerian media personality Stephanie Coker has berated the Nigerian system and how it has failed its citizens.

The multi-talented actress made this known via her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 5, 2021, while reacting to the collapse of the high-rise building located at Ikoyi, Lagos.

"We live haphazardly in Nigeria and subjected to so much trauma. We have to pray about everything because the bare minimum standards are nonexistent in most sectors in Nigeria,'' she wrote.

The actress says there needs to be more value placed on the human lives in Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

"Citizens have become desensitised to the most horrific accidents. It's not normal for a trailer to fall on a car. It's not normal for a building to just collapse."

"I couldn't even sleep last night just thinking about the human beings trapped in Ikoyi. There needs to be more value placed on the human lives in Nigeria."

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASG] Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that a 21-storey structure located on Gerrard Road in highbrow Ikoyi, gave way on Monday, November 1, at around 2 pm.

At the time of this publication, 36 people have been confirmed dead from the ugly incident.

