Stephanie Coker says Ikoyi building collaspe shows how haphazardly living conditions are in Nigeria

The multi-talented actress made this known via her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 5, 2021, while reacting to the collapse of the high-rise building located at Ikoyi, Lagos.

"We live haphazardly in Nigeria and subjected to so much trauma. We have to pray about everything because the bare minimum standards are nonexistent in most sectors in Nigeria,'' she wrote.

"Citizens have become desensitised to the most horrific accidents. It's not normal for a trailer to fall on a car. It's not normal for a building to just collapse."

"I couldn't even sleep last night just thinking about the human beings trapped in Ikoyi. There needs to be more value placed on the human lives in Nigeria."

It would be recalled that a 21-storey structure located on Gerrard Road in highbrow Ikoyi, gave way on Monday, November 1, at around 2 pm.