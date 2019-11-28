Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun turns 31 today and to mark her birthday, she shared some really beautiful photos with her baby bump.

The beautiful and talented media personality took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 28, 2019, where she shared some really beautiful photos of herself. She went on to reveal that despite the life-threatening experience she encountered, she was able to overcome it.

"I turned 30 last year. I was blessed with so much but was also tested. I went through and dealt with so much. From life-threatening circumstances, you cant do this... you can’t do that. I felt a huge weight on my shoulders. This year my birthday is on thanksgiving because God knew he wanted to give me triple celebration. I have so much to be thankful for. This was God's plan. Happy Birthday to me🙏🏾❤️🎉😍. #African&Pregnant," she captioned one of the photos.

She also went on to throw jabs at bloggers who made reported about the alleged infidelity story in her marriage last year.

Happy birthday to Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun from all of us at Pulse. A few days ago, it was reported that the actress had welcomed a baby with her husband, Olumide Aderinokun.

The baby's arrival...

Stephanie Coker welcomes 1st child with Olumide Aderinokun [Instagram/StephanieCoker]

Even though she hasn't officially announced the arrival of her baby, the media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where she shared a video of herself and big belly bump.

It didn't take long before her celebrities began to jump on her comment section to congratulate her on the arrival of the baby. From Kemi Lala Akindoju to Rita Dominic and even Kemi Adetiba who kinda helped announced the arrival of the baby with her post.