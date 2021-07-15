Stephanie Benson leaves fans drooling over photos of her daughters and their lovers

The stunning shots that many leave you to ask 'nti d for daben' in case you are single, were shared on her social media pages. Stephanie did not leave herself out of the love story as she added a 'sweet sixteen' photo of herself with her husband.

Stephanie Benson and husband Pulse Ghana

She captioned the post "Here are The Ladies of the Family and their Partners. A casual look into what the family extension could look like in my home. Soo if you ever meet any of these guys anywhere, misbehaving, I want to be the first to know".

"My blunt castration knife is ready, my cellar is sound proof, equipped with ropes. All I need is a trusted word with receipts and it’s over. I’m Ready to do the Time with hard Labour..I know you guys have my back," she added.

The post has since gathered over 9000 likes within 7 hours with over 400 comments .

A Twitter user @oduro0 asked that "so u didn’t give those of us in Ghana one of your daughters" and the 'All Aboout Love' singer replied that it is because when her daughters were in Ghana, they couldn't get tall Ghanaian men.

"Hmmm… the thing is, when they came to Ghana some of the nice guys we were hanging with were quite short. My daughters are all over 5ft 8in. The tallest one no2 is 6ft tall. That was the difficulty. I would have been very happy oh. You have no idea," she wrote.

Stephanie Benson's daughter with her fiance Pulse Ghana

Stephanie Benson's daughter with her fiance Pulse Ghana

Stephanie Benson's daughter with her fiance Pulse Ghana

According to Stephanie, only one of them marrie. "Never say never. Only one has a Ring. But there is a height criteria. They are all veryvery tall ohh. The shortest daughter is 5ft8inc. And the tallest is 6ft," she told a Twitter user.