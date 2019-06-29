The rape allegation levied against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo is getting more controversial as Nigerian actress and producer, Stella Damasus has also accused the senior pastor of the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) of raping her friend.

The actress made the allegation in a series of tweet on Friday, June 28, 2019, hours after Busola Dakolo explained how she was raped by the pastor in a video interview.

Damasus in her post said she just spoke with a friend of hers who had similar experience with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

She added that the victim whom she has known for 15 years was suppressed when she told people around her about her experience with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

She tweeted: “Some people have mastered the art of manipulation and brainwashing. It’s not easy to break free from that. God help and heal us.”

I am in tears right now. Just got off the phone with someone I have known for 15 years. She had the same experience with this same pastor. The details of her experience were so shocking. She told ppl around him, but they all suppressed it. Are ppl still doubting this incident?

Meanwhile, the pastor in a statement has denied the rape allegation levied against him on Friday, June 28, 2019.

The pastor said he has never had any private interaction with Busola Dakolo beyond his pastoral duties, adding that he was surprised that Busola whose family attended the church in early 90s could claim he raped her considering her status and that of her husband.