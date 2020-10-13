Stella Damasus has so many cute words to say to her look-alike daughter, Angelica on her 18th birthday.

In a series of posts shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the Nollywood veteran celebrated her daughter who she described as her twin on her birthday.

"Today the 13th of October is a special day for me. 18 years ago I gave birth to my twin and it was a memorable one. I cannot thank God enough for giving me a beautiful, intelligent, loving, caring, and amazing daughter. Happy birthday my angel @angelicatooni I love you too too much. #hbd #18thbirthday #18yearsold," she wrote.

"My angel, my twin, my best friend @angelicatooni. Happy birthday to you. This is your first birthday without me by your side. Even though it hurts, I am happy and grateful that you are an adult. A college student who is so hardworking. Please, baby, have fun today and enjoy every minute of it. You turn 18 just once."

The movie star's daughter recently bagged a scholarship from Colombia University, after graduation from high school in the United States of America.