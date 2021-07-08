'Learn martial arts to defend yourself' - Stella Damasus advises women as she slams those who accused her of promoting domestic violence

The movie star made this known while reacting to the comments she got from some men after she shared a clip from a movie on her Instagram page.

In the clip, a woman walked into her husband cheating and instead of the stereotype reaction of sobbing or denial, she attacked him with her marshal skills.

"For me posting that video was not in any form promoting domestic violence," she said.

According to Damasus, the reason she posted the video was to show a different side of the story. A side, different from the typical Nigerian movie where the man would abuse or send the wife out of the house.

The actress slammed those who questioned her motive behind the release of the video.