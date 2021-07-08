RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Learn martial arts to defend yourself' - Stella Damasus advises women as she slams those who accused her of promoting domestic violence

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actress says women learning how to defend themselves from abusive men will help curtail their excesses.

Nollywood veteran Stella Damasus [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

Nollywood veteran Stella Damasus has advised women to learn how to defend themselves from abusive partners.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known while reacting to the comments she got from some men after she shared a clip from a movie on her Instagram page.

In the clip, a woman walked into her husband cheating and instead of the stereotype reaction of sobbing or denial, she attacked him with her marshal skills.

www.instagram.com

"For me posting that video was not in any form promoting domestic violence," she said.

According to Damasus, the reason she posted the video was to show a different side of the story. A side, different from the typical Nigerian movie where the man would abuse or send the wife out of the house.

www.instagram.com

The actress slammed those who questioned her motive behind the release of the video.

She went on to advise women who are experiencing domestic violence in their homes to learn martial arts to defend themselves from their abusive partners.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pink Music Worldwide announces official debut single, 'Bless Me'

'Learn martial arts to defend yourself' - Stella Damasus advises women as she slams those who accused her of promoting domestic violence

Actor Gideon Okeke welcomes 2nd child with wife

Shaffy Bello, Ngozi Nwosu, Princess star in 'Crazy Grannies' [Trailer]

Watch Erica Nlewedim, AY Makun, Mike Ezeruonye in 'Bitter Rain' trailer

Meet Apex and Bionic, two movie makers who featured Davido and 2face on their album, 'Nobody Holy' [Pulse Album Review]

How Nollywood's complacency bred the Fabiyis & Ijeshas [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost' - Davido says as he pays tribute to Obama DMW

'He broke down doors,' KiDi gushes about the impact of Burna Boy's Grammy win on African artists