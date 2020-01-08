Stefflon Don is celebrating the first anniversary of her beautiful relationship with Burna Boy.

The London born rapper took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, where she shared a video of Burna Boy and herself kissing. She went on to caption the video with a reminder that they have been together for a year.

"Today marks one year exactly! Cheers to 100 more my sweetie cakes," she wrote.

Happy anniversary to Burna Boy and Stefflon Don from all of us at the entertainment desk at Pulse. We can't believe it's one year already since that surprise video broke the internet and the whole world knew Burna and Stefflon were an item.

It was followed by a series of interviews and photos as these two made every one not only admire their relationship but hope for a beautiful marriage.

The music star made this known during an interview with Ebro on his show 'Beats1' on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America.

