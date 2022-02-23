South African rapper Riky Rick reportedly commits su*cide

According to several reports, the 34-year-old rapper committed suicide on Wednesday, February 23, 2020, at his home.

According to the report, sources disclose the singer, said he allegedly hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.

Pulse Nigeria

He was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost.

The family spokesperson Sheikani Makhado confirmed his passing but could not divulge any further details;

"The family is still meeting, and we will release a statement in due course. We ask for your understanding."

In 2020, the rapper opened up about his struggle with depression after his father died.

Until his passing away, he was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records.

He rose to stardom in 2015 after the release of his platinum-certified album Family Values.