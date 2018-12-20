South African singer, Vusumuzi Ngwenya aka Mavusana, has been announced dead on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, when he turned 46.

According to IOL, the veteran Kwaito singer was found dead in his hotel room in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

It was further reported that a hotel source said the singer was traveling with an entourage of 15 people and had gone to bed on Monday at about 9 pm.

He was, however, found dead on Tuesday when his entourage checked on him to sing him a happy birthday song on Tuesday.

Though medical report on the cause of the singer's death is yet to be made public, tributes have been pouring in for the singer, who was a member of the popular 1990s trio Oda Meesta.