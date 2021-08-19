RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It’s still so hard to accept that I’ll be living without you' - Sound Sultan’s widow writes

Odion Okonofua

Farida says the music star lived an exemplary life and will forever be her hero.

The late Sound Sultan and his wife Farida Fasasi [Instagram/FaridaFasasi]

Farida Fasasi has penned a tribute to her late husband and music star, Sound Sultan 40 days after his demise.

The mother of three took to her Instagram page on Thursday, August 19, 2021, where she penned an emotional note to the late singer.

"40 days since you left and it's still so hard to accept that I'll be living without you... more like I'm just existing without you. Today, I choose to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah. I take solace in the fact that you are not suffering or in any pain," she wrote.

"You fought the good fight. You lived an exemplary life. You will forever be my Hero... my MVP. I love you forever Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi. #SSNN 🤍 Dear friends, join us today as we gather to pray for my beloved. #40DayFidauPrayer."

The singer passed away on Sunday, July 11, at the age of 44, after battling throat cancer.

