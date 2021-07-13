The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.
Lai Mohammed says Sound Sultan’s death, a great loss to creative industry
The death of Sound Sultan (Olanrewaju Fasasi) is “a great loss not just to his family and the Creative Industry, but to Nigeria as a whole’’.
Mohammed said he was shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of the popular singer, rapper and songwriter.
The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media) in the Office of the minister.
As contained in the statement, the minister expressed his condolences to the family, friends and fans of the departed Artiste.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, children and indeed his entire family at this time.
“May God comfort and strengthen them. May He also grant repose to the soul of the departed,’’ Mohammed said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 44-year old ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner died on July 11 after losing battle to cancer.
The news of his death was revealed in a statement issued by Dr Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the Fasasi family.
