Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

In their statement to Page six, they stated their stance and called for privacy at this moment, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The Modern Family star recently turned 51 years old and has been celebrating her birthday in Italy; however, Joe's absence in the photos did not go unnoticed by fans.

It was rather peculiar that the actor was not in any of the videos, and even more so, Sophia was not seen wearing her wedding ring.

The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, N.J., as Sophia visited Joe, 46, on the set of his new project “Nonnas”.

Suspicions were further raised on the actress's birthday when her husband wished her a happy birthday in a rather plain way, saying, “Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”, which translates to 'Happy Birthday Sofía' in Spanish. Fans felt the felicitation was rather cold towards his 'wife' at the time.

He first met Sophia through her former co-star at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014. Later that year, the couple got engaged after he popped the question in a romantic sunset proposal on Christmas Eve. The couple later got married in Palm Beach in November 2015, where they had about 4000 guests in attendance.

According to Page six, the two split up as a result of their personality differences, which was quite stunning to some because it was the same personality differences that drew them together in the very beginning.