Sonia Lareinaa comes for men who want to share the same rights with their wives but not equal responsibilities.
The Colombian born model made this known on her Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2018. According to her, it is wrong for men to want a submissive wife but still want her to have equal responsibilities in the home.
"I don't care how much you make or how much u earn sis, or how strong you are to stand for yourself-you still deserve to be SPOILED and treated like a lady, a queen that you are by any man who wants to tap into your blessing, time and space..." she wrote.
Jokers. Lol but y#emo#4oCZ##all dont wanna talk about you NEEDING a woman to step up and take a part of #emo#4oCc##MALE RESPONSIBILITIES#emo#4oCd## and participate in hustle EQUALY (if not even more) as men do {cuz nowadays one person making bread can#emo#4oCZ##t feed/sustain the whole family most of the time -meaning men partly failed in fulfilling their fundamental duty-*sorry*notSorry* fact only } or cuz you don#emo#4oCZ##t want a babe who #emo#4oCc##just sits her ass at home and does nothing#emo#4oCd##(besides cooking,cleaning,raising kids,taking care of the whole home including you and maybe your parents too)*yuck unattractive* . You want her to hold you down when times get hard but she must do it with her head down & she can#emo#4oCZ##t just have a mind on her own when it comes to making decisions as she must #emo#4oCc##submit to u and show respect#emo#4oCd## so someone won#emo#4oCZ##t feel a less of a man. But then,still expect her to carry on with ALL THE DOMESTIC & NON DOMESTIC DUTIES the very same way your great grandmother from the village did. Oh wow! Otherwise we judge- is she really a #emo#4oCc##wife material#emo#4oCd## ? Bye! I#emo#4oCZ##m not a bitter lady and I love and respect men (I#emo#4oCZ##m raising one duhh) but don#emo#4oCZ##t ever neglect the fact that A LOT is expected from a woman in this 21st century (it#emo#4oCZ##s not even realistic) and very little credit is given in return, (just childbirth & pregnancy alone-is it beans?lol) and then ,when we stand for ourselves- #emo#4oCc##feminists this ,feminists that#emo#4oCd##. We are indeed super humans. And im so sad when I see a fellow woman who is not aware how important is for us to support each other. And let me tell you straight up- I dont care how much money u make and how independent you are sis, or how strong you are to stand for yourself-you still deserve to be SPOILED and treated like a lady,a Queen that you are by any man who wants to tap into you blessings ,time and space.. Argue with ya whaaaat? you already know All Love
It's a known fact th at Sonia Lareinaa is a vocal person as she has always left out her feelings to different social topics, especially when it comes to relationships.
Today on IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia giving her relationship prep talks, she has said not all relationships will lead to marriage. The Colombian born beautiful mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. According to her, many women have been deceived into thinking that every relationship must lead to marriage.
"For some reason, people (mostly females) are brainwashed to think that every relationship that didn't lead to marriage is a"waste of time". Where you rushing to? Let me start with à gently reminder-marriage isn't any form of achievement like some of you might think. You make yourself a Queen, no one will do it for you. Achievement is to be happy. Period. Let me explain further: everybody was sent to our lives for a purpose, but NOT EVERYONE was meant to stay. Some are meant to teach you things you need to know to continue your journey towards your destiny but without them.
"Your paths will split after their mission is complete, and that's not a tragedy but a huge blessing. You helped each other out now its time to go. No regrets, no hard feelings because EVERYTHING sent your way is ALWAYS a GIFT Experience is the greatest source of wisdom, and be thankful for it. Real purpose of it is not to teach you about others or to make you develop a negative stereotype about them ("all men this/all men that") but to allow you to get to know YOURSELF better. That's the real purpose of interactions with others-to trig a knowledge that will help you understand yourself better, to understand what you really want and what you can/can't deal with," she wrote.
She went on to write about how the idea of staying in a toxic relationship has made some women believe that it is a norm to be treated without respect.