news

IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia Lareinaa says women need to be spoiled by their men no matter how much they make or earn.

The Colombian born model made this known on her Instagram page on Friday, November 29, 2018. According to her, it is wrong for men to want a submissive wife but still want her to have equal responsibilities in the home.

"I don't care how much you make or how much u earn sis, or how strong you are to stand for yourself-you still deserve to be SPOILED and treated like a lady, a queen that you are by any man who wants to tap into your blessing, time and space..." she wrote.

It's a known fact th at Sonia Lareinaa is a vocal person as she has always left out her feelings to different social topics, especially when it comes to relationships.

ALSO READ: IK Ogbonna's wife comes for nosy follower over dress style

Sonia Lareinna says not all relationships lead to marriage

Today on IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia giving her relationship prep talks, she has said not all relationships will lead to marriage . The Colombian born beautiful mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. According to her, many women have been deceived into thinking that every relationship must lead to marriage.

"For some reason, people (mostly females) are brainwashed to think that every relationship that didn't lead to marriage is a"waste of time". Where you rushing to? Let me start with à gently reminder-marriage isn't any form of achievement like some of you might think. You make yourself a Queen, no one will do it for you. Achievement is to be happy. Period. Let me explain further: everybody was sent to our lives for a purpose, but NOT EVERYONE was meant to stay. Some are meant to teach you things you need to know to continue your journey towards your destiny but without them.

"Your paths will split after their mission is complete, and that's not a tragedy but a huge blessing. You helped each other out now its time to go. No regrets, no hard feelings because EVERYTHING sent your way is ALWAYS a GIFT Experience is the greatest source of wisdom, and be thankful for it. Real purpose of it is not to teach you about others or to make you develop a negative stereotype about them ("all men this/all men that") but to allow you to get to know YOURSELF better. That's the real purpose of interactions with others-to trig a knowledge that will help you understand yourself better, to understand what you really want and what you can/can't deal with," she wrote.

She went on to write about how the idea of staying in a toxic relationship has made some women believe that it is a norm to be treated without respect.