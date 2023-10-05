Some housemates advised me to dump Angel - 'BBNaija' star Soma

He and his boo Angel guest starred on the To Be Honest Podcast, where they spoke about their growing relationship. It was at that point that Soma mentioned that during their time in the Big Brother house, some people advised him to leave Angel for one reason or the other. However, he tossed their advice aside, making it clear that he did not care.

Soma was not afraid to name drop one of the people who warned him against his relationship pointing Cross out, a fact that Angel did not find amusing.

He said, “People always come to me and tell me that ‘Soma, you need to leave this babe. This babe, guy she is …’ And half of the time I’m like, ‘Bro, I don’t give a f**k. I know severally, different housemates have come to say, ‘Ah! Soma, just take am easy with Angel o. You know say Angel fit …’ I’m like, ‘Guy, I don’t care.’ Cross was part of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Angel interjected expressing her profound confusion about why people were so against her relationship, noting that they don't even know her that well.

She added, “And I don’t get the gist. They don’t know me at all. Of all the people that were in Biggie’s house, the person I can say knows me like that is Mercy because we have an existing relationship. And maybe, Frodd as well. But the other people don’t know me. Even Cross doesn’t know me like that. He does not know me at all.”

Since their eviction from the recently concluded All Stars show, the happy couple has found themselves constantly defending the authenticity of their relationship. Previously, in a different interview, Soma made it clear that their love is real and not a ploy to win the show. Angel also added that they are taking things slowly and enjoying each other's company for now.

See the full interview below: