RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Solid Star says hotel gave him duvet filled with evil spirits

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star says the terrible spirits almost ate his heart.

Nigerian music star Solid Star [Instagram/OfficialSolidStar]

Strange times as Nigerian singer Solid Star has shared his horrible tale at a hotel in Lagos.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the music revealed how the hotel he decided to lodge at gave him a duvet filled with evil spirits.

"Recently I checked in a hotel in festac to cool off and work on my project, fell really sick some days after and would have lost my life if not for the power of God," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

"Discovered they work with witches and terrible people to take my life. They gave me a Gucci duvet filled with terrible spirits that almost ate up my heart, guys be careful."

"Will put out the name of the hotel by 8pm tonight as this will save lives."

The music star is yet to release the name of the hotel involved in the affliction of terrible spirits.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians debate 9ice vs. Flavour on Twitter: Who is greater? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Solid Star says hotel gave him duvet filled with evil spirits

Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter LaTanya Young says she’s homeless, living out of her car

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga to be buried on August 26

Psalmurai continues a great run with 'Unknown Error,' his third project in one year [Pulse Album Review]

Actress Carolyn Danjuma accuses colleague Nikky Ufondu of fraud

Ini Edo shades blogger who accused her of dating popular monarch

Watch 'Ladipo's Garden' short film directed by Temi Ami-Williams

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose clears the air on relationship with Emmanuel