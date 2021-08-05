Solid Star says hotel gave him duvet filled with evil spirits

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the music revealed how the hotel he decided to lodge at gave him a duvet filled with evil spirits.

"Recently I checked in a hotel in festac to cool off and work on my project, fell really sick some days after and would have lost my life if not for the power of God," he wrote.

"Discovered they work with witches and terrible people to take my life. They gave me a Gucci duvet filled with terrible spirits that almost ate up my heart, guys be careful."

"Will put out the name of the hotel by 8pm tonight as this will save lives."