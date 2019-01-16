The actress was spotted doing boxing jabs exercise in a video she posted on her Instagram today. She appeared energetic in a fitness gear just like she would appear on-screen.

"Wednesday evenings are for working out," Sobowale wrote in the post. Staying true to her new year resolution to work out more will not be so difficult with a gym partner.

Fierce on-set

The past year was a good one for Sola Sobowale who dazzled cinemagoers in the movie by Kemi Adetiba titled "King of Boys". She played the character, Alhaja Eniola Salami, trying to overcome some obstaclesfacing her in a power struggle.

On-set she was a confidence killer according to rapper Reminisce who also starred in the film as 'Makanaki'.

He told Hip TV in December 2018, that he almost gave up his role after seeing the energy Sobowale displayed.

"So, yeah, I took up the challenge and my first day on set, I saw aunty Sola Sobowale in her full element. It was my birthday and Olamide was waiting for me at a night club but I had to shoot some scenes.

"So, I saw her in her full element and I told Kemi I can't do this. She asked why I said look at this woman na, I can't do this.

"This woman is in another world, I don't want to mess up, I can't do this. But Kemi convinced me and said she believed I can do it and I went back home and returned to give my best like you all saw in the movie."

It is a gift

A month before Reminisce's comment, Sola Sobowale had a chat with Pulse concerning her adventure in "King of Boys".

It was an opportunity she has been waiting for and one that had her showing a grateful heart.

She discussed her meeting with Kemi Adetiba and what her role means to her.

"I told her (Kemi Adetiba) I have been around for a while from my days in NTA, Village Headmaster, Mirror in the Sun, Suara and several other productions but she wasn't moved.

"She said the role was for me and I looked at her and said, 'Kemi after all these year, you have given me a chance to do this because this is all I do, this is what I know how to do best, this is what God has ordained me to do and you Kemi are the one giving me this, you are giving me opportunity to shine, for the whole wide world to know this is what Sola knows how to do best'".