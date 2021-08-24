RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz car worth N40M

Eby's new car is a 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG GL53.

Nigerian socialite and businessman Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has gifted his wife, Eby a very expensive car.

The lawyer and businesswoman took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 23, 2021, where she shared photos of the new car.

According to the official website of Mercedes Benz, a 2021 Mercedes Benz AMG GL53 goes for about $76,500 (N40M).

Obi Cubana is the owner of several nightclubs in Abuja, Lagos, and Owerri.

Obi Cubana is known to be one of the pioneers of nightlife in Abuja where he has major investments in the hospitality business.

