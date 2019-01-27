The culture of hateful and condescending bants have been noticeable on many online platforms where the focus is often on the negative side of the subject.

Other times it is simply to find relevance as the pop singer puts it in tweets she posted on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

"My issue with social media politics in Nig is we get so carried away by the anonymous power social media gives us, that we tend to waste so much time focusing on the least important things.

"Things that basically have no long term impact. Meanwhile, the country is on fire.

"Social media is a drug. U always want a fix. Whatever is trending, you jump on - whether or not it makes sense to, you jump on it, because everyone else is jumping on it. Make a spectacle out of it. Until the next fix."

Simi’s take on the negative influence of social media had earlier been noted by Falz on his 4th studio album “Moral Instruction” released on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

The second track on the album ‘Follow Follow’ revisits a zombie-attraction - an interest to have say on every trending topic without the interest to offer a positive contribution as the goal.

"My mates dem dey reason how to make bread. Me I still dey wonder how I go take blend. I go need to talk for matter wey trend. If I see the likes on top my jpeg," the rapper echoes in the chorus.

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, a Twitter profile accused Banky W of collecting N57 million to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign. Someone's of Banky's repute will feel disheartened over this and it did.

It was an allegation that lacked proof at the time it was made and one that has caused a stain on the singer’s spotless image.

Banky W is running for a seat in the Federal House of Representatives to oversee affairs for Eti-Osa constituency in Lagos. An allegation such as that can influence the mindsets of potential supporters and it did on Twitter where he confirmed many retweets of the rumour being peddled by Shehu.

He is hurt that the world was so quick to believe demeaning insinuation.

"Someone can tweet "Banky W has collected 57 million contract to do PR for Buhari" and get hundreds of retweets/believers in a few mins, without anyone actually bothering to ask for proof. It is COMPLETELY false, but noone cares for the truth."

Banky W has maintained innocence and is ready to meet with the accuser in court to be shown evidence.