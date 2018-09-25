Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Snoop Dogg welcomes 1st granddaughter!

Snoop Dogg Rapper welcomes 1st granddaughter!

Snoop Dogg ain't so young anymore as he has welcomed his first granddaughter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Snoop Dogg play

Snoop Dogg

(Richard Shotwell/AP)

In case you don't know, Snoop Dogg has welcomed his very first granddaughter and he obviously is thrilled over it.

The veteran rapper who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Monday, September 24, 2018, where he shared the photo of the adorable baby.

"My 1st granddaughter lovely day   be blessed Y'all," he captioned the photo. So let the guessing games begin guys, what do you think she will be named Congratulations Snoop Dogg on the latest addition to your family.

 

Back home in Nigeria, another celebrity for the first time became a grandmother. Just so you know, we are talking about the gorgeous and talented actress, Ireti Doyle.

Snoop Dogg is a partner of venture capital firm Casa Verde. play

Snoop Dogg is a partner of venture capital firm Casa Verde.

(Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

 

Ireti Doyle welcomes 1st grandchild!

Ireti Doyle play

Ireti Doyle

(Instagram/IretiDoyle)

 

About a week ago, the news of Ireti Doyle welcoming her very first grandchild broke. The award-winning actress announced the good news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, where she shared a photo of her daughter and was full of praises to God.

"E ba mi yin Oluwa looogoooo!!! For on this day a child, my 1st grandchild; to us is born," she captioned the photo. Don't we all love it when we get to hear good news like this every time?

Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild

Patience Ozokwo play

Patience Ozokwo

(RGD Media)

 

Patience Ozokwo back in April 2018 welcomed her 16th grandchild. The very excited grandmother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she posted a photo of the adorable newborn baby with a really cute caption.

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ❤❤❤ #MamaG#G4General #PatienceOzokwo," she wrote.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Davido Singer shades Twitter user over his NYSC discharge certificatebullet
2 Davido NYSC likely to extend pop star’s service by 90 days for...bullet
3 Big Sean I'm half Nigerian - American rapperbullet

Related Articles

Snoop Dogg Rapper helps break Guinness world record for largest paradise cocktail
Snoop Dogg Rapper’s gospel album breaks records
Shocker Justin Bieber is planning to release a Gospel album!
BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music event
Snoop Dogg Rapper responds to Christian critics who dislike his gospel album
Creflo Dollar Popular pastor tells Christians to stop criticising Snoop Dogg’s gospel album
BET Awards 2018 Davido, Tiwa Savage get nominated for Best International Act
Tech Snoop Dogg's venture capital firm is leading an investment in a cannabis lab-testing company
Entertainment Justin Timberlake Says His Son 'Will Never Play Football'
Entertainment Suge Knight gets 28 years in prison in hit-and-run plea deal

Celebrities

The dancing Senator
Davido Ireti Doyle praises singer for his role in Osun elections
Ahneeka
Ahneeka [BBNaija] Reality TV star threatens to sleep with fathers of social media trolls
Ras Kimono's wife is dead
Ras Kimono "My mum was rejected by 3 hospitals before she died"- singer's stepson says
Diddy Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams make music mogul's top 100 influential people's list
X
Advertisement