Snoop Dogg welcomes 1st granddaughter!

news

In case you don't know, Snoop Dogg has welcomed his very first granddaughter and he obviously is thrilled over it.

The veteran rapper who couldn't hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Monday, September 24, 2018, where he shared the photo of the adorable baby.

"My 1st granddaughter lovely day be blessed Y'all," he captioned the photo. So let the guessing games begin guys, what do you think she will be named Congratulations Snoop Dogg on the latest addition to your family.

Back home in Nigeria, another celebrity for the first time became a grandmother. Just so you know, we are talking about the gorgeous and talented actress, Ireti Doyle.

Ireti Doyle welcomes 1st grandchild!

About a week ago, the news of Ireti Doyle welcoming her very first grandchild broke . The award-winning actress announced the good news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 18, 2018, where she shared a photo of her daughter and was full of praises to God.

"E ba mi yin Oluwa looogoooo!!! For on this day a child, my 1st grandchild; to us is born," she captioned the photo. Don't we all love it when we get to hear good news like this every time?

Patience Ozokwo welcomes 16th grandchild

Patience Ozokwo back in April 2018 welcomed her 16th grandchild . The very excited grandmother took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, where she posted a photo of the adorable newborn baby with a really cute caption.

"Come and join me sing hallelujah Jehovah Jireh has done me well o! My 16th grandchild came in style. Thank you, God, for adding more sparkle to my life. I am truly blessed of the Lord. Welcome grandson, welcome to the Ozokwo clan. You are loved unconditional ❤❤❤ #MamaG#G4General #PatienceOzokwo," she wrote.