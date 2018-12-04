Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Small Doctor regains freedom but gets strict warning from court

Small Doctor regains freedom with a warning to stay off violence for a year

Small Doctor was reportedly freed with a warning not to be involved in any violent act for the next one year.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm play Small Doctor has reportedly regained freedom. (Pulse)

Small Doctor has regained freedom after spending almost 24hours in police custody over unlawful possession of firearms and threatening violence.

Punch reports that Small Doctor was freed by an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court after he was charged to court by the Police led by Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

ALSO READ: Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested by the police

It was reported further that the popular singer, who was born Adekunle Temitope, was freed with a warning not to be involved in any violent act for the next one year.

Small Doctor being paraded along side his gang play

Small Doctor being paraded along side his gang

(DailyPost)

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, the police arraigned Small Doctor for unlawful possession of firearms.

The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba had arraigned the music star at the Ebute Metta Magistrate court along with the other occupants in his car.

Small Doctor had earlier been paraded with his gang by the Lagos State Police Command on Monday, December 3, 2018.

The music star was arrested for allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun.

Small Doctor arrested for unlawful possession of gun

The police on Monday in Lagos said they had arrested Small Doctor, and three others for alleged unlawful possession of fireman.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen that the suspects were arrested after threatening to shoot policemen controlling the traffic at the ever-busy Oshodi area of Lagos.

Edgal said that he was disappointed with the musician’s conduct because he had a case with the State CID, Panti for shooting a gun at his Agege show where he injured four persons.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer...bullet
2 Donald Trump's daughter reportedly dating a Nigerian millionairebullet
3 Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accidentbullet

Related Articles

Police arrest Small Doctor for alleged possession of firearm
Small Doctor in big trouble as police arraigns brand ambassador over unlawful possession of firearms
Twitter goes wild after news of Small Doctor's arrest breaks the Internet
Watch moment Small Doctor was arrested for threatening a police officer with a gun
Davido Singer calls Small Doctor a legend for telling President Buhari to stop sleeping
Photo Of The Day Small Doctor levels up...chilling with vice president Yemi Osibanjo
Pulse Blogger Isn't YCee becoming irrelevant already?
Jude Okoye Music director says he used to be a bus conductor
Pulse List 5 celebrities with grass to grace stories
#ManCrushMonday Sound Sultan, the multi talented singer with a sense of humour

Celebrities

KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
KWAM 1 visits Sanwo-Olu, donates 15 vehicles to campaign
Wizkid's son, Zion spends time with Femi Kuti [Video]
Small Doctor
Small Doctor in big trouble as police arraigns brand ambassador over unlawful possession of firearms
Linda Ejiofor and hubby, Ibrahim Sulieman
Pulse List: 5 celebrities that got married in 2018
X
Advertisement