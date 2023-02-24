Skiibii revealed on his Twitter page that the singer appeared to him in his dream.
Skiibii recounts his encounter with Fela in the dream world
The well-known singer Skiibii has talked about meeting the legendary Afrobeats musician and political activist Fela Kuti.
Recommended articles
He claimed that after a protracted conversation during which he gave him a lot of explanations, everything started to make sense.
He did not, however, disclose to his fans the subject or content of their conversation.
In his words, "I saw Fela in my dream today, we had a long conversation and everything made sense to me. RIP pops."
Singer-songwriter Skiibii Mayana hails from Nigeria. Several of Skiibii's songs have become popular and in demand online. He was born on July 5th and grew up in Lagos State.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng