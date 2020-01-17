The marriage between Mary Jane Okoye, younger sister to Psquare and Nollywood actor, Emma Emordi has reportedly crashed.

In a chat conversation between Mary Joy Okoye and another person on social media shared by blogger, Instablog9ja, she revealed that her marriage had collapsed. According to her, Emma Emordi was sleeping around and stealing from her.

It did not end as she went on to reveal that he had infected her with STDs. She also made mention of the time she caught him red handed sleeping with an older lady.

In what appears to be an indirect response, Emma Emordi took to his Instagram page on Friday, January 17, 2020, where he shared a post. According to him, the story will be told very soon.

"The man or woman you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life: your mental health, your peace of mind, the love inside of you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your success, how your children will be raised, and so much more.. choose very wisely... Soon a story will be told to the glory of God almighty... happy weekend my people," he wrote.

Emma Emordi and Mary Joy Okoye got married in 2014 which was well attended by several celebrities including the superstar siblings of Mary Okoye. They have a son together. [BellaNaija]

