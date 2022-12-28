ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion

Babatunde Lawal

There's nothing like wrapping the year with a new, impressive acquisition.

Singer Zinoleesky [Instagram]
Singer Zinoleesky [Instagram]

Nigerian singer Zinoleesky appears to be ending the year on a high note and joining the long list of celebrities who acquired new mansions in 2022.

The singer shared pictures of the mansion on social media while thanking God. He claimed that his 2023 has already begun. “Thank you Lord! My 2023 already started," he wrote.

Other celebrities and industry colleagues have taken to the comment sections to congratulate the youngster

Investor moves with Sabinus

Last month, award-winning comedian and content creator Sabinus got a new house in the metropolitan city of Lagos, Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, the AMVCA-winning creator showed off the house's pool, which has his name engraved in it.

Though he did not share full details of his new home, he did make a post debunking rumours that he bought it for N100 million. .

Babatunde Lawal
