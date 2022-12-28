Nigerian singer Zinoleesky appears to be ending the year on a high note and joining the long list of celebrities who acquired new mansions in 2022.
Singer Zinoleesky acquires a new mansion
There's nothing like wrapping the year with a new, impressive acquisition.
Recommended articles
The singer shared pictures of the mansion on social media while thanking God. He claimed that his 2023 has already begun. “Thank you Lord! My 2023 already started," he wrote.
Other celebrities and industry colleagues have taken to the comment sections to congratulate the youngster
Investor moves with Sabinus
Last month, award-winning comedian and content creator Sabinus got a new house in the metropolitan city of Lagos, Nigeria.
Taking to his Instagram page, the AMVCA-winning creator showed off the house's pool, which has his name engraved in it.
Though he did not share full details of his new home, he did make a post debunking rumours that he bought it for N100 million. .
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng