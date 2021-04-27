Singer Viktoh narrates how friends who abandoned him 3 years ago are now envious of him

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Monday, April 26, 2021, the music star recounted how he sold his car when things became tough for him.

"3 years ago I remembered how I sold my car and started jumping from one Uber to another sometimes bar no go Dey but I go trek am! People in gbagada can bare me witness some people with offer me a lift but I go just smile tell them say I just wan stroll unto say shame dey!" he tweeted.

"Yeah the music was good and sweet but let’s be honest for this industry no matter how your music sweet reach yoy gast promote am and promoting music involve finance and all.. went out to beg for help but go turned down several times but you know the moto we move still!"

The former signee of Olamide's YBNL expressed shock at the manner those friends who turned him down years ago have become envious of his recent success.

"Now Wey things Dey work out for me and I Dey manage some people Dey vex for me and I know understand at all! I mean y’all watched me go through this suffering and shit! No Wey eh don sup una Dey vex for me? My own guys! I’m sad as fuck mayne this life no just balance at all," he added.

This is not the first time Viktoh will be calling out his friends who turned their back against him.

Recall in 2020, he revealed that he almost took his life after facing rejections from friends.

The singer was signed to Olamide's YBNL record label back in 2014.