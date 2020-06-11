Nigerian singer, Tunde Obe has narrated how he faced racism as a child back in the United States of America.

The music star and actor in a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, June 5, 2020, recounted how a white woman released her dog on him because he was black.

According to him, the sad event occurred when he was 7 years old and went to visit a classmate who was 'white' at home.

Nigerian singer, Tunde Obe has narrated how he faced racism as a child back in the United States of America. [Instagram/WunmiObe]

"A thread: If you have suffered racism, it will forever leave a sour taste in your mouth. My father was a diplomat (Ambassador), so he was always transferred to different countries. In 1974 he was transferred to America. We lived in Washington DC. I grew up with a free mind," he tweeted.

"Towards all races. I had friends of all races in school and I never discriminated. One day I went to visit one of my classmates at his home. He was White. His house was not too far from mine, so I walked. I got there and I rang their bell. His Mom, a White lady, came out."

"Looked at me with disgust and asked what I wanted. I mentioned my friend's name and she opened the latch on the gate to let me in.. She said I should follow her, as she walked towards the backyard, where I assumed my friend was. As soon as she turned the corner she called."

"Their dog's name and shouted, "Sick Him!!".. This huge Alsatian dog just went for me. But I guess because God still had plans for me, I made it to the gate before the dog could pounce on me. Luckily for me, the dog stopped at the gate. I didn't stop running till I got home."

"That experience has remained engraved in my mind till today. I will never forget how she was shouting "Get the Nigger", as I ran for my dear life. The first time I would experience such hatred. I had done nothing to deserve. I was only about 7 or 8 years old."

"This was in 1975, or thereabouts. Racism has been around for a very long time. I pray that one day it will be relegated to the dustbin of history, where it belongs. People should be judged by their character and not their skin colour.. #SayNoToRacism."

Obe's tweets are coming on the heels of calls and protests of racism across the world.