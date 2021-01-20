Nigerian award-winning singer Timi Dakolo has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The music star couldn't hide his joy as he recounted his humble beginning.

"Happy Birthday To Me. I am so overjoyed. I can’t believe I am 40. It was just yesterday I was writing Waec and doing revision on my PN Okeke. It was just yesterday I was dreaming working in Shell and stay in shell camp," he wrote.

"Take my granny abroad 😭😭😭 and buy her everything. Anyways. I just want to live a quality life and laugh as hard as I can. The 4th floor of life looks great."

Dakolo is a Nigerian singer who rose to prominence in 2007, after emerging winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa.

Dakolo married Busola Dakolo and they have three children.