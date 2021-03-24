Nigerian singer Teni has paid a visit to the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo.

The music star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, where shared some photos from the visit to the state house.

"Wondaland in Aso Rock ✈️ Thanks @profosinbajo for taking the time out of your busy schedule to meet with me and your encouraging & impactful words," she captioned the photos.

The music star did not, however, disclose the reason behind her meeting with the vice president.

Teni is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer.

She gained prominence after releasing the single "Fargin" in September 2017.

Teni became a household name in the country after she released the hit singles "Askamaya", "Case" and "Uyo Meyo."