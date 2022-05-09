RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Stephanie Otobo drags Apostle Johnson Suleman again, shares d*ck photos on Twitter

Odion Okonofua
Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]
Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo [Instagram/ApostleJohnsonSuleman] [Instagram/StephanieOtobo]

The singer took to her Twitter page on Monday, May 9, 2022, where she shared continued to drag him over their relationship.

In a new twist, the singer shared photos of the popular pastor's penis during one of their sexting conversations.

"Oracle of God, van you deny deny this? Your fingernail and the scar on your left thigh? Can you sent them too.? Apostle Johnson Suleman, I hail o,... Go through the thread, and listen to the video if you have any questions. Your answers are right there," she captioned the photo.

"If these screenshots were fake, how did I get his pics that aren't public pics at the first place and how come I'm the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since I came out to speak up with receipts. He has done a lot to appear different."

She also revealed that the popular pastor arrested her on her arrival to the country to shoot a music video with Timaya.

"Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to do feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos I refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing," she alleged.

"He did everything to stop my music career. He was scared that I'll be influential. He even poisoned me, paid my friends to set me up and bribed some members of my fam to assassinate me. Lured me to come make false confession at his church in Auchi that I lied against him."

"This man has done everything to end my life but God is not dead, this video is the complete story of how everything happened and how it's going lately. I'll release a comprehensive video of everything that happened and the answers to questions."

Otobo and Suleman's sex scandal first made the headlines in 2017.

The singer released a set of damaging Snapchat shots on the internet allegedly of herself and the pastor, whom, she claimed, impregnated and dumped her.

Fromm kinky sex, sexting, abortion and even an alleged planned wedding, Nigerians were left in shock as the singer share the ugly details of their relationship.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

