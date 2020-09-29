Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor also known as Rema has called out the People's Democratic Party (PDP) over the death of his father, Justice Ikubor.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Monday, September 28, 2020, where he asked the former ruling party to come clean about his late father's mysterious death.

"PDP y'all need to explain what happened to my father in that hotel room. Justice Ikubor's son has risen," he tweeted.

Rema wants the former ruling party to explain the circumstances surrounding his father's mysterious death. [LindaIkeji]

Justice Ikubor was a former General Manager of Edo state's owned Ethiope Publishing Company before his death.

He was found dead in a room at Bins Hotel in Benin City, the state capital in 2008.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Idubor checked in with a female friend at about 8:30 p.m on the day he died.

The lady reportedly left the hotel premises after spending some hours with the deceased.