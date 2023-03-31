The sports category has moved to a new website.

Singer Portable arrested by Ogun State police after evading surrender

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming days after the singer resisted arrest and "manhandled" policemen who came for his arrest at his Odogwu Bar.

portable-police (Vanguard)

He was arrested today, March 31, 2023, after the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum given to him to report himself to the police command.

The state's police issued a 72-hour ultimatum for Portable to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested by Friday, March 31. The invitation was issued to the singer in a statement by the state police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Confirming the arrest, Odeyemi said that the controversial singer is being held at police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

It was also detailed that the police moved to arrest Portable after he refused to honour five different invitations sent to him for a conversation.

According to Punch, the singer would remain in police custody till Monday, when he would be charged in court.

In now-viral video, the singer who referred to himself as "a federal Government liability" can be seen lamenting in Yoruba that Yahoo boys sent the police to arrest him.

The arrest, according to him, was unwarranted, and he said that he earns his money legitimately.

After news of this misconduct broke, the Police Headquarters in Abuja, through its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, shared on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, that the singer’s action was unruly and punishable by law.

