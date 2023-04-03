The sports category has moved to a new website.

Singer Portable arraigned on six counts of assault-related charges

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming days after the singer was arrested and took to the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

portable-police (Vanguard)

The singer was arrested by the state's police on Friday, March 31, after initially resisting arrest on Tuesday, March 29, when they stormed his office.

Apart from resisting arrest and hurting a police officer, Portable was charged with more than six counts to deal with, according to the force's public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, April 1.

"He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Ota, who filed a petition to CP Ogun, There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him," he wrote in the tweet.

The state's police issued a 72-hour ultimatum for Portable to report himself to the nearest police station or be arrested by Friday, March 31. The invitation was issued to the singer in a statement by the state police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Confirming the arrest, Odeyemi said that the controversial singer is being held at police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

It was also detailed that the police moved to arrest Portable after he refused to honour five different invitations sent to him for a conversation.

In now-viral video, the singer who referred to himself as "a federal Government liability" can be seen lamenting in Yoruba that Yahoo boys sent the police to arrest him.

The arrest, according to him, was unwarranted, and he said that he earns his money legitimately.

After news of this misconduct broke, the Police Headquarters in Abuja, through its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, shared on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, that the singer’s action was unruly and punishable by law.

Babatunde Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media.

