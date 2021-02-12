Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known as Peruzzi has been diagnosed with a bad.

The music star made the shocking revelation via his Twitter page on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

"So MRI shows my spine is fucked. Doctor says not to stress, work out or perform for now. Kinda scary but yea, we move. Say A Prayer For Me Cos I Got This," he tweeted.

Born December 5, 1989, Peruzzi, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performing artist.

He got signed into Davido's record label, DMW, a few years ago.

He rose to prominence after being featured by Nigerian music legend 2Baba on the hit sinlge 'Amaka'.