Nigerian singer and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, Paul Okoye has tested positive for covid-19.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

"ATTENTION!!! F*ck it !!! Covid is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe 🤢🤢 some will say “experience is the best teacher 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️ oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now 🤢 sh*t is not funny ..... worst sickness ever!!!" he wrote.

"Y’all better be careful out there 🙏❤️ if you like believe me, if you like don’t, believe me, 🤷🏾‍♂️ you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance 🚶🏿‍♂️Goodluck 🚶🏿‍♂️God help us all 🙏"

Okoye's illness is coming a few months after his twin brother Peter and his family were affected by the novel virus.