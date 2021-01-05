Nigerian singer Oritsefemi's wife, Nabila Fash is celebrating him on his birthday months after their marriage almost packed up.

In a cute post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the businesswoman showered praises on her husband on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday OLUWAFEMI 😍 Thankful to celebrate another birthday with you. May the good Lord grant you all your heart desire 🙏🏽 Keep putting in the good work, Jah gat you and I’m right here with you 💕 I love you my husband 🥳😍," she wrote.

Nabila Fash showers praises on her husband, says she loves him. [Instagram/NabilaFash]

In 2020, Oritsefemi and his wife were embroiled in a marriage crisis drama.

The singer called out his wife's friend and actress, Carolina Danjuma for being the brain behind the crisis in his marriage.

After several name-callings on social media, the music star reconciled with his wife.