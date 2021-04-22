RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Olakira buys 1st house and car

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Olakira says he has also retired his mum and will be releasing his EP this month.

Nigerian music star Olakira [Instagram/IamOlakira]

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian singer Ade Ebenezer, popularly known as Olakira has gotten for himself a house and a car.

Recommended articles

The up-and-coming music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, where he shared photos of his car and house.

"All the hard work Finally Paid off Bought my first Crib, A sweet Ride, Retired My Mom and To round it off, My E.P drops by months End. Blessed," he captioned the photos.

He went on to reveal that he is now a neighbour to music star, Naira Marley.

Congratulations to Olakira from all of us at Pulse.

Olakira is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, composer, record producer, and multi-talented instrumentalist.

He is a versatile artist whose music genres range from Afro-pop, R&B to Afro-beat.

He rose to prominence in 2020 after he released the hit sing;e 'Aya Mi.'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation