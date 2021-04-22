Singer Olakira buys 1st house and car
Olakira says he has also retired his mum and will be releasing his EP this month.
The up-and-coming music star took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, where he shared photos of his car and house.
"All the hard work Finally Paid off Bought my first Crib, A sweet Ride, Retired My Mom and To round it off, My E.P drops by months End. Blessed," he captioned the photos.
He went on to reveal that he is now a neighbour to music star, Naira Marley.
Congratulations to Olakira from all of us at Pulse.
Olakira is a Nigerian-born singer, songwriter, composer, record producer, and multi-talented instrumentalist.
He is a versatile artist whose music genres range from Afro-pop, R&B to Afro-beat.
He rose to prominence in 2020 after he released the hit sing;e 'Aya Mi.'
