This is according to Kemi who made it known during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram Stories.

"Are you and Lyta back together?'' the fans asked.

Pulse Nigeria

In her response, Kemi stated that she has given off enough signs including getting a matching tattoo, to confirm they are back together.

"More than together. I think I have given enough signs," she replied.

Kemi has been in the country for about a month now with her son.

Pulse Nigeria

From the photos, matching tattoos and cosy moments with the music star, the estranged couple may have resolved their differences.

It would be recalled that Kemi called out the music star for being a deadbeat dad.