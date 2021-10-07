RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Lyta's baby mama Kemi confirms they are back together months after calling him a deadbeat dad

Kemi certainly came back to Nigeria for a mission and she completed the assignment.

Nigerian singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde [Instagram/OfficialLyta] [Instagram/KemiAyorinde]

Nigerian singer Lyta and his baby mama Kemi Ayorinde are back together.

This is according to Kemi who made it known during a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram Stories.

"Are you and Lyta back together?'' the fans asked.

In her response, Kemi stated that she has given off enough signs including getting a matching tattoo, to confirm they are back together.

"More than together. I think I have given enough signs," she replied.

Kemi has been in the country for about a month now with her son.

Nigerian singer Lyta and his son [Instagram/OfficialLyta] Pulse Nigeria

From the photos, matching tattoos and cosy moments with the music star, the estranged couple may have resolved their differences.

It would be recalled that Kemi called out the music star for being a deadbeat dad.

She also accused him of infecting her with an STD.

