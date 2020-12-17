Nigerian singer Damilola Afolabi also known as L.A.X. has bought for himself two exotic cars.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, where he shared a video of his latest cars.

"Blessed!!! THANK YOU @tripzautoz FOR Delivering my two cars 😁😁😁. #zaza 🎥 @timiboiofficial" he captioned the video.

The singer bought a 2019 Toyota Prado and a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300.

According to car website, Naija Auto, a 2016 Mercedes Benz c300 goes for 11M while a Toyota Prado cost between N29- N34M.

The music star only recently bought a house in one of the choice areas of Lagos.

According to him, he has been inducted into the landlord association.

The singer's house is a one storey building which also includes a penthouse.

From all indications, the property is located in one of the choice areas in Lagos state.