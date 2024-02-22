ADVERTISEMENT
Singer Khaid says that he has never celebrated Valentine's Day

"If I had a girlfriend, I'd try and see if I can and it'd be fun," he says.

Singer Khaid confirms that he is indeed single [Spillwothphyna]
He disclosed this during an interview with Big Brother Naija star Phyna on her podcast. Speaking on Valentine's Day celebration, Phyna asserted that the day of love is just like every other day. Whereas Khaid stated that for him, the reason he hasn't celebrated the day of love is because he's single.

"I've never celebrated Valentine's Day based on the fact that I've never had someone who celebrates it. I've never been surprised on Valentine's Day or given anything," Khaid began.

Khaid acknowledged that his single status has influenced his approach to Valentine's Day celebrations. The singer recalled that even when he was in a relationship, he and his partner never celebrated the day, hence his current lack of enthusiasm.

He did, however, relay his openness towards celebrating the day when next he finds himself in a relationship.

"I don't have a girlfriend, if I did I'd try and see if I can and it'd be fun. If I had one and I noticed that my partner fancies Valentine's Day or she's big on it, then I would. Because you know, you'd want to do anything to make them happy. But even when I used to have one, valentine's Day was never really a thing," he said.

Khaid then stressed that his focus is placed on his music, given that he does not have a girlfriend.

