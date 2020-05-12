Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo also known as KCee has welcomed a baby boy with wife, Ijeoma.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the singer announced the arrival of the baby boy which also coincides as his wife's birthday.

"When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first, my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday," he wrote.

"The mother, the father, the newborn baby, Kanye, Sommy, and of course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no.

Congratulations to the Okonkwos from all of us at Pulse.

KCee and his wife, Ijeoma already have two children, Kanye and Sommy.