
Singer Joeboy gets 4th house in Lagos

Babatunde Lawal

Joeboy recently admitted that he has spent more than ₦50 million on his girlfriend over the past two years in an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria.

Joeboy
Joeboy

The singer uploaded a picture of the stunning house on social media along with an announcement about his most recent acquisition.

Joeboy, real name Joseph Akinwale, was spotted on the property of his new home standing between his white horses.

Mr Eazi also shared the picture of the house and congratulated him on his house number four. "House number 4 Pondeck," he wrote.

The singer said that he enjoys treating his woman to a nice time and that he doesn't hesitate to spoil her when asked about being a lover boy and whether he likes to spoil his girlfriend.

He also disclosed that he had spent over ₦50 million on her after being questioned about how much he may have spent on her since they started dating.



