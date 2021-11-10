RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer J Martins warns of the danger of being too generous

The music star advises people to tread with caution as they reveal their benevolent side.

Nigerian music star J Martins [Instagram/OfficialJMartins]
Nigerian music star J Martins [Instagram/OfficialJMartins]

Nigerian singer J Martins has advised people against being too generous of the dangers associated with it.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

"If you keep doing transfer for every pathetic/touching story you hear, sooner or later your own story will be told to all as the new Touching story to everyone, "be wise"" he wrote.

"All of us dey street, you owe nobody anything, be happy for the one who God has blessed and trust him for yours to come, it will surely come."

J Martins is one of the biggest music stars to have come from this part of the world.

He is best known for his song "Oyoyo" "Jupa" and "Good Or Bad."

The Abia state-born music star has worked with several big names including PSquare, Timaya, Fally Ipupa, Koffi Olumide, DJ Arafat and a host of others.

