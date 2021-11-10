Singer J Martins warns of the danger of being too generous

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

"If you keep doing transfer for every pathetic/touching story you hear, sooner or later your own story will be told to all as the new Touching story to everyone, "be wise"" he wrote.

"All of us dey street, you owe nobody anything, be happy for the one who God has blessed and trust him for yours to come, it will surely come."

J Martins is one of the biggest music stars to have come from this part of the world.

He is best known for his song "Oyoyo" "Jupa" and "Good Or Bad."