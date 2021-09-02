Singer Iyanya appointed Senior Special Assistant to Cross River Governor

Nigeria singer Iyanya Mbuk has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade.
Iyanya is now the Senior Special Assistant to the Cross River State Governor on Tourism and Entertainment.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
The music star was appointed alongside 11 other persons into the cabinet of the governor.
Iyanya joins other celebrities from Cross River State who have joined the governor's cabinet.
In 2020, reality TV star, Gedoni Ekpata was appointed Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding while music mogul, Ubi Franklin bagged the Special Adviser on Tourism appointment.
