Nigerian singer Harrysong is set to walk down with his bae, Alexer Gopa.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, February 4, 2021, where he shared a pre-wedding photo ahead of the ceremony.

"ALL SHADES 🌺 I got it perfect this time. March 27th at the KFT event center Warri delta state. 🍷," he captioned the photo.

The singer further took to his Instagram Stories where he uploaded an invitation card that included all the vital information for the forthcoming wedding ceremony.

Harryson's wedding invitation card [Instagram/IamHarrysong]

Congratulations to Harrysong and Gopa from all of us at Pulse.